After serving three and a half years alongside Governor Ron DeSantis as secretary of state, Laurel Lee was ready to return home to eastern Hillsborough County and ask her community for support in her bid to represent the people of Florida Congressional District 15 in Congress.

Lee, who is also a former circuit court judge in Hillsborough County and federal prosecutor, has over 20 years of experience serving her local community and the state of Florida, ensuring election integrity and upholding the law.

Among other issues, Lee cites inflation and the economy, national security and law and order, including securing our borders, as issues influencing her run for Congress.

“I know what is at stake and how important it is that we send more conservatives to Washington,” said Lee. “Skyrocketing gas prices, government overreach at every turn, a failed commitment to our military and securing our borders and now disturbing trends from government thinking they know what is best for our children and families. Congress needs leaders from Florida who will stand up for them, and I know I can be that voice for Congressional District 15.”

Lee has also been engaged in local civic organizations, including ECHO of Brandon and the Pepin Academies public charter school, serving as president of the board for both organizations. In the legal community, she actively supports the organized bar and has served as president of the Federal Bar Association, Tampa Chapter and the Givens Family Law Inn of Court.

Raised by a two-star general in the United States Air Force and a public school teacher, Lee has family ties in eastern Hillsborough County that go back more than 70 years. Her husband, former Senate President Tom Lee, also served the area in the state Senate for 18 years.

“My community is important to me, and I look forward to meeting and talking with voters about why I am the right conservative leader for our area that can stand up for our families, law enforcement and military in Congress,” she said.

