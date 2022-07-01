Damaris Allen was raised by two strong women, her mother and grandmother. They taught and modeled for her that if you love something, if you value something, you fight for it, you sacrifice for it and most importantly you always leave everything better than you found it. From the moment she registered her oldest child for kindergarten at her local public school, she knew she wanted to volunteer and make a difference, and she did just that.

“During my tenure as principal, I witnessed this tireless volunteer, parent and student advocate work her magic. Her endless passion to help all students succeed and her keen sense of working with people helped propel out school to the next level,” said Kristine Dosal, former principal at Grady Elementary.

After more than a decade of volunteering tens of thousands of hours to advocate at a local, state and federal level, Allen knows she has made a difference, and she wants to continue advocating for students and families while serving on the Hillsborough County School Board.

Allen worked with children, youth and families in the United Methodist Church for over 20 years.

“My work in the church taught me the importance of being out in the community and meeting people where they are instead of expecting them to come to you,” Allen said.

She knows first-hand how busy families are and plans to continue to be present at school sporting events, concerts, and PTA meetings in order to make herself more accessible to parents for feedback.

Visit https://damarisallen.com/ for more information.