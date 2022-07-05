Plant City Entertainment (PCE) will present the classic tale Charlotte’s Web during the month of July. This show is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

The show will be presented on Friday, July 8, 15 and 22; Saturday, July 9, 16 and 23; and Sunday, July 10, 17 and 24. The Friday and Saturday shows will start at 8 p.m. The Sunday shows will be presented at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults (18-59); $18 for Seniors 60 and older and students under 18; and $15 for PCE members. There is an Opening Night Special of two tickets for $30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.plantcityentertainment.com at Shear Expression Hair Salon and at the door.

E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web centers around the tender, life-changing friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. The story’s central theme is friendship. Specifically, the ways in which true friendship often involves self-sacrifice.

Charlotte’s Web is directed by Steven Bucko, who said, “This show allows me to do two things which I love: work with young actors as well as tell stories to young audiences. The power and impact of stories shines through them like a beacon to remind me why theater is vital and necessary now and forever. It is also a story that does not talk down to its audience or shy away from the emotions of sadness or fear. It celebrates the entirety of life and allows the audience to experience everything it has to offer.”

Bucko added, “Our script is a wonderful adaptation that stays incredibly true to the book while transforming the narrative for the stage in a way sure to delight the entire family. I have been gifted 32 amazing actors and an incredibly talented production team who are working very hard to magically bring this book to life. I am so proud of the work we have done and cannot wait for people to see it. Whether you are 5, 55 or 105, whether you have read the book 25 times or have never even heard of it, I promise you an exciting experience that you will not soon forget.”

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information, please visit www.plantcityentertainment.com.