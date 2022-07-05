Tampa Theatre will present its 10th annual BeerFest on Saturday, July 30 from 7-10 p.m. This is a 21-and-older event. Participants will enjoy an evening of craft beers and local brewers, plus snacks and samples from some of the city’s top independent restaurants. This year’s theme is ‘Pee-Wee’s Beer Adventure.’

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Though the theme may be silly, BeerFest’s purpose is most serious. The annual event benefits the theater’s artistic, educational and community programs, as well as the ongoing preservation of the 95-year-old historic landmark.”

Witecki added, “Over the past decade, Tampa Theatre’s signature summer fundraiser, BeerFest, has raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit movie palace with events like Barley’s Angels, The Big Lebrewski and 2020’s virtual Groundhop Day.”

Like previous beer-infused, tongue-in-cheek BeerFest events, Pee-Wee’s Beer Adventure is chaired by one of Tampa Theatre’s favorite ride-or-dies, Veronica Danko, owner of The Independent Bar and Cafe.

BeerFest guests are invited to don their too-small suits and red bowties, dress as their favorite Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure character or come in a costume inspired by the movie. Bring a whole group or come by yourself: loners and rebels are welcome, but they must be 21 or older to attend, and valid government-issued ID is required for entry.

Participating breweries and restaurants include Coppertail Brewing Co., Florida Avenue Brewing Co., Gretchen’s Goodies, The Independent Bar and Cafe, Magnanimous Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, New World Brewery, On the Go Gourmet, Shuffle and Woven Water Brewing Company, and the list grows every day.

There are several categories of tickets. A limited-capacity premium sampling begins at 7 p.m., and advance sale tickets are $75. Grand sampling ticket holders can enter at 8 p.m., and advance sale tickets are $55. Tampa Theatre members save $10 off advance sale prices. Tickets are available at the Tampa Theatre Box Office or online at www.tampatheatre.org (convenience fees apply). Prices will increase on the day of BeerFest. Tickets will sell out, so get yours early.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.