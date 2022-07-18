The timing could not be better for the upcoming release of faith-based feature-length film The Greatest Coach of All Time. The movie co-stars Darren Taylor along with award-winning actor Dean Cain of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman fame along with his lead role in the movie God’s Not Dead. Other stars include R.V. Brown, Ron Ellis and Super Bowl champions Michael Clayton and Dexter Jackson.

The message of the movie aligns with the Supreme Court ruling for former high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who claimed that Bremerton School District violated his religious freedom by telling him he couldn’t pray so publicly after the games. The coach received a ruling in his favor that the district violated his religious freedom.

Taylor said, “The message of the movie is clear.”

He added, “It’s never too late for your comeback when you’re being coached by The Greatest Coach of All Time.”

Taylor, who had success as a singer/songwriter in Nashville before relocating to Florida, was featured on national television with his blended family of six kids and is a popular songwriter with several of his songs featured in the movie, including the movie theme song appropriately titled “The Greatest Coach of All Time.”

Taylor said, “We shot the movie over three years all around Tampa Bay, St Pete, Northside Christian School, Lutz, Weeki Wachee, and Land O’ Lakes, where the football scenes were filmed at Sunlake High School.

The movie is scheduled for its red-carpet world premiere on Thursday, July 28 at Tampa Theatre. An official release date will be announced soon.

For tickets, go to www.gcoatmovie.com. You can also find out more about Taylor at www.darrentaylormusic.com.