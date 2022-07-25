Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns Friday, August 26 through Sunday, October 2 with 102 restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dinner menus for $40. Celebrating its 17th year, the popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates $1 from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization.

This year’s roster brings 16 restaurants new to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, as well as six restaurants recently recognized by the MICHELIN Guide. Menus are now live at orlandomagicaldining.com, along with the opportunity to book reservations and explore hotel offers as part of Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights. Additional menus and hotel deals will be added in the coming weeks.

“Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining celebrates our destination’s award-winning culinary scene by bringing more than 100 of Orlando’s best restaurants together to offer prix fixe menus for dinners to explore new restaurants,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “The program continues to be a source of support for our local businesses and provides funds for charities right here in our community. This year, one dollar from every meal will benefit The Able Trust, providing valuable funds to an organization making an impact on the critical workforce issue right here in our community.”

Dining for a Good Cause

Each year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining selects nonprofit organizations making an impact on the Orlando community to serve as a charity beneficiary. This year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining charity committee focused on identifying organizations supporting the central Florida workforce. One dollar from every meal will benefit The Able Trust, an organization helping to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

To ensure the donation to The Able Trust has widespread impact throughout the community, Visit Orlando will also award a $2,000 donation to one local nonprofit in each of Orange County’s six commission districts that also supports workforce development.

New and Award-Winning Restaurants for 2022

The newest additions to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining include 7593 Chophouse, Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, BoVine Steakhouse, Cedar’s Restaurant, HAVEN, La Boucherie, The Hampton Social, The Monroe, The Wilson, Turci Pasta and Wa Sushi.

Additionally, six restaurants were recently recognized by the MICHELIN Guide, including Four Flamingos, A Richard Blaise Florida Kitchen, Kabooki Sushi (Milk District location), Maxine’s on Shine, The Ravenous Pig, The Strand Food & Drink and Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen.

Magical Nights Staycation Hotel Deals

Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights is back this year and encourages diners to turn their night on the town into an affordable, end-of-the-summer Orlando staycation. After enjoying a three-course meal at one of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining restaurants, enjoy an overnight stay at one of the destination’s amenity-filled hotels and resorts providing special savings for locals and Florida residents. Additional hotel deals will be added in the coming weeks.

Find offers here and book early to secure preferred dates.

Improved Website Tools

Orlandomagicaldining.com is a one-stop shop to see the complete list of participating restaurants, review restaurant menus (including options for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diets) and book reservations directly. Diners can also utilize My Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Favorites to build their online wish list.

To help narrow down selections, the website has new filters for restaurants featured in the MICHELIN Guide or the ‘Near Me’ option to find the restaurants in proximity. Additional filters include outdoor seating, cuisine type and neighborhoods.

For more information, go to orlandomagicaldining.com.