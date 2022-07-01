Judge Wesley Tibbals is running for reelection as a Hillsborough County circuit court judge. He will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, August 23.

Tibbals, a fourth-generation Floridian, was appointed to the circuit court in 2015 by Governor Rick Scott. He has presided over family and civil dockets, as well as criminal, delinquency and dependency court matters in first appearance court. In 2017, and again in 2018, Tibbals received temporary appointments to serve as an associate judge on the Second District Court of Appeal. On July 30, 2017, the chief judge appointed Tibbals as the associate administrative judge in the Family Law Division, and he remains in this position.

Tibbals said, “As a circuit court judge for the past seven years, I am devoted to serving the citizens of Hillsborough County with respect, fairness and integrity while following the rule of law. My track record proves that I am hardworking, efficient and committed to access to justice for all members of our community.”

In 2018, Tibbals was recognized for his efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution methods in family law cases. In 2019, the Hillsborough County Bar Association Family Law Section awarded Tibbals for his extraordinary contributions to family law.

In March 2020, Tibbals was one of the first judges in the state to begin using Zoom video conferencing to allow family law litigants access to the courts to resolve their family law cases.

Prior to his appointment, Tibbals was a trial attorney. He has broad experience in federal and state courts handling business disputes, contractual claims, products liability and labor and employment issues.

Tibbals has committed hundreds of hours to pro bono service as an attorney ad litem in juvenile delinquency court. In 2014, the Hillsborough County Bar Association awarded him for his pro bono legal service with the Jimmy Kynes Award.

He and wife Lara have three children. Tibbals is an active volunteer in youth sports.

For more information go to www.judgetibbals.com.