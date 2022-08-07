The Knights of Columbus’ Charity Golf Classic, sponsored by Mother Seton Council 6724, is preparing for its seventh annual round of golf. This is its first fundraising event since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020 and will take place on Friday, September 23 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico.

“The proceeds will be used for charitable events throughout the year,” explained Neil Waid, council community director. “We support organizations such as Special Olympics, Lopez Exceptional Center and the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, along with various other local organizations that are on the club’s list of recipients.”

“Donations are also made to support the Homeless Veterans Outreach, Nativity Outreach Food Bank and veteran families in need each year,” said Waid.

Registration will be September 23 from 10:30-11:45 a.m. The fee includes golf cart, range balls, a gift bag, beverages, a grab-and-go bag and a dinner buffet. Tee off time will be promptly at 12 Noon with a four-person scramble to add to the excitement of the day.

Registration fees are $100 per golfer, $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorship is available for $100. There will be prizes for first, second and third-place finishers, men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin.

This year, there will be four hole-in-one contests. One hole has a 2022 GMC Canyon truck (provided by Rivard GMC) as the prize, and there are three other $1,000 hole opportunities.

There will be additional fundraising opportunities with a live auction, 50/50 contest and raffle baskets.

“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization,” Waid stated. This selfless organization believes in and supports the true meanings of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

For individual and foursome registration forms as well as sponsorship opportunities, visit kofcbrandon.org. You may register and pay by check with registration forms to: Mother Seton Council #6724, P.O. Box 1327, Brandon, Florida 33511. Make checks payable to: Mother Seton 6724.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, golfer registration or volunteering, please email Chuck Lamarche at clamarche2@aol.com.