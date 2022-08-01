All ladies and little ladies are cordially invited to join us for the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Ladies Tea, which benefits the food pantry and financial assistance program.

Denise Essex, St. Stephen Conference president, said, “Last year, we helped 2,000 families, which included over 8,000 people; distributed 86,000 lbs. of food; and paid out $96,000 in financial aid for rent and utilities with over 6,000 volunteer hours to make this possible. The majority of our funds are given to us by our generous parishioners. This tea is our only fundraiser, and we are greatly indebted to the ladies and gentlemen who dedicate themselves to supporting our ministry.”

You may be a hostess for a table and set it with your own dishes or paper products. Choose a theme for your table if you wish and invite all your friends to join you or come and join someone else’s table and meet new ladies.

The menu includes delicious tea, traditional scones, tea sandwiches and desserts served as a buffet with each person selecting their items that will be served to them. Younger ladies may choose an optional menu of PB&J sandwiches, juice and desserts. They are also invited to decorate flowered headbands and model their creations in a parade. Entertainment will be provided by St. Stephen Catholic School Music Group. There will be a raffle as well with prizes, including a 58” Samsung Smart TV, gift certificates and gift baskets.

All money from ticket sales and donations go to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) to assist those in need. Additional monetary donations beyond the $25 cost per person to attend would be gratefully accepted. Also, it requests that laundry soap be donated to help those who come to the pantry in need of this expensive product.

Please make checks payable to SVDP. For more information or reservations, please contact Marty Diebold at 813-695-2145 or mdfl3303@yahoo.com. The deadline for reservation is Wednesday, September 7.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Church Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. Can’t make it? Then you can make an online donation of the price of a ticket at https://svdpriverviewfl.org/ by September 7 and be eligible for the raffle prizes.