The Florida Association for Career and Technical Education (FACTE) has named Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Addison Davis the CTE Superintendent of the Year. The awards committee bestowed the honor for the superintendent’s dedication to workforce development to prepare students for high-paying careers in demand in our community.

Superintendent Davis was presented the award at the school board meeting on July 26 to honor his expansion of CTE programs throughout the district. One of the central focuses of his tenure has been to help fill critical labor gaps in our community by preparing students for in-demand jobs upon graduation.

“FACTE would like to recognize Superintendent Davis’ positive impact on Career and Technical Education within Hillsborough County Public Schools. The success of the Future Career Academy is one of many incredible initiatives we believe makes a tremendous difference in student success. It is clear that Superintendent Davis recognizes the importance of career pathways which allow students to earn multiple industry certifications preparing them for career advancement,” said Marsan Carr, executive director of FACTE.

“Superintendent Davis has empowered his leadership and staff to ensure new and innovative programs are created for our students in the area of workforce development. Mr. Davis has been instrumental in creating three new high schools with a focus on medical, construction and logistics, and it is exciting to see this work honored by an esteemed organization like FACTE,” said Scott Brooks, executive director of CTE.

“I am truly honored to be the CTE Superintendent of the Year and deeply appreciate FACTE for taking notice of the important work we have just begun here in Hillsborough County Public Schools. Strengthening our career and technical education offerings will have impacts not only on our students but also on our community as we work collectively to fill a critical labor shortage in key areas in our community,” said Davis.

Davis began his tenure as superintendent for HCPS, the nation’s seventh largest school system, in March 2020.

He is a member of the Children’s Board, American Heart Association Board, Junior Achievement Board, Starting Right Now Board, Tampa Bay Chamber Ex Officio Board, Stratz Center Board, and Trustee for Florida Palms. For more information on HCPS and Davis, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.