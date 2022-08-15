The Brandon League of Fine Arts (BLFA) is holding its Artworks 2022 art show this September. The BLFA would like to invite local artists to enter new artworks in the show. The show will be held in the Mook Gallery at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, from Thursday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 30.

Interested artists may submit new artworks to be juried. New artworks is defined as work that has been completed after September 2016 and not previously shown at Center Place or in a BLFA competition.

Artworks should be brought to Center Place on September 1 between 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon. A judge will jury each artwork. If accepted, the artwork is eligible for awards, which total over $1,000. Artists will be notified by 3 p.m. if they are not accepted, and their artwork must be picked up by 5 p.m. that same day.

This year’s judge is Alice Anderson, an award-winning artist.

Artists may enter up to two pieces. Art can be 2D or 3D. Artists should review all rules regarding framing, size and hanging. The rules and entry form can be found at www.blfa.us.

The show is open to all artists within the Tampa Bay area. The entry fee for nonmembers is $35 for one entry and $50 for two. The entry fee for BLFA members is $25 for one entry and $40 for two. Membership in BLFA is $35 annually.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Center Place. Awards will be announced at that time.

Christopher Klein, president of BLFA, said, “This is an open show. This show highlights the very high quality of art we have in the Tampa Bay area. It is a good experience for any artist to enter and be mixed with high caliber artists. Even if you are not accepted, you are still happy to be a part of it.”

Klein added, “The opening reception is open to the community. It is good for the public to see the art which includes watercolor, oil paintings, photography, mixed media, sculptures and more. They also get to meet the artists.”

For more information, please visit www.blfa.us.