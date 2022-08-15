Krazy Kup, a unique and fun coffee house located in downtown Plant City, is excited to announce that it will host a special Bluegrass Night event on Thursday, October 6. This Bluegrass Night will feature Jack Lawrence with Jon Garon. The event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. in The Loft at Krazy Kup.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/jack-lawrence-jon-garon-a-special-night-of-bluegrass-tickets-391970754077 or at Krazy Kup. Space is limited, and it is expected that this event will sell out fast.

Krazy Kup is owned and operated by Frank Trunzo and his wife, Wenda Trunzo. Frank said, “Jack Lawrence and Jon Garon are two greats of the bluegrass world. Jack Lawrence was the musical partner of Doc Watson since the 1980s. Jon Garon’s band, Comfort Station, was joined by Vassar Clement quite often, and he also did time with the John Denver Band.”

Frank added, “This will be Jack Lawrence’s first performance at Krazy Kup; Jon Garon played The Loft this past March with Grammy Award winner Clay and Brennan Hess for a sold-out crowd. We cannot overemphasize how the connection between audience and the bands are our best success.”

The Trunzos started hosting events in The Loft in 2013. Frank said, “The Loft at Krazy Kup offers a unique opportunity to enjoy quality, award-winning bluegrass talents in one of the most intimate venues in the area. It is like being in the band up close and personal.”

In addition to special events like Bluegrass Night, Krazy Kup offers monthly events. On the second Friday of each month, it offers Movie Trivia Night. On the third Friday, you can attend Retro Movie Night. On the fourth Friday, enjoy Bluegrass Night. On the first Saturday of each month, it has Bluegrass Jams, and on the second Saturday it offers Open Mic Night.

Frank said, “We do this for the love and joy that music brings to not only the audience but, just as importantly, to the musicians. They love to perform here, and they show it with engaging enthusiasm. We offer live entertainment weekly from rock to faith-based music and everything in between. We have become a very popular venue for the bluegrass community. Our Bluegrass Jam night is free to jam and sit back and enjoy.”

Krazy Kup is located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in Plant City. For more information, please visit www.krazykup.com.