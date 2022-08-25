When your place is in need of a new color or a fresh coat of paint, it’s best to rely on those with professional experience and high-quality work. And when it comes to that, Don’s Bay Area Painting is hard to beat.

Owner and founder Don Murray has been in the painting business for over 30 years, providing services to both residents and businesses throughout Hillsborough County for over 20 of those years now, including Valrico, Brandon, Riverview and much more. His business is trusted all around the county, including by David Weekley Homes and FishHawk Ranch by Newland Communities.

“I have personally used Don’s Painting and have recommended him to friends and clients for over 27 years. Don and his crew are always professional, timely and they always make sure you are satisfied with the final results,” said Jeff Chandler, broker and owner of River Hills Realty Inc.

Its painters have all been trained to use the latest techniques and technology, and each is an employee and covered by workman’s compensation insurance — no subcontractors whatsoever. Its services include exterior and interior painting, popcorn removal, brush and spray applications as well as drywall patching and repairs.

Plus, it offers a free on-site painting estimate, free pressure washing for your driveway and sidewalk, free color samples to choose from, free crack repairs in stucco and joints and even a free touch-up kit after its team is done so you can paint over future blemishes. And with no hidden fees, a price match guarantee and well-trained, experienced employees, choosing Don’s Painting is worry-free.

“Probably do a couple thousand homes a year,” said Murray. “Usually pressure washing one day, come back the next day. With a house average of 2,000 or 3,000 sq. ft., even a little bigger, probably get it done the next day.”

Overall, it’s a quick process that will leave your home or business beautifully, freshly painted. And the employees ensure there’s no mess outside or inside by covering everything, including plants, windows, floors, furniture and more.

“We don’t ask for any money down either. When they’re happy, we’re happy. That’s our motto,” said Murray.

Don’s Bay Area Painting is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and is closed on Sunday. For more information, visit https://donsbayareapainting.com/. For a free estimate, call 813-661-9006.