Edited by Jenny Bennett

Home 2 Care Luxury Concierge Healthcare Clinic In Brandon

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India Presley-Boyd was released from her position as a nurse practitioner. Determined not to give up on her dream, she decided to move closer to home and create a practice that could not only allow her to continue living her dream but also increase access to quality health care.

Home 2 Care is a luxury concierge-style health care clinic that provides access to primary care services on a subscription or fee service basis. Services include well visits, sick visits, chronic disease management and weight loss, among others. Subscriptions are offered for as low as $100 a month, which includes direct access to your provider 24/7 via texts or calls, unlimited office and telemedicine visits, same-day or next-day appointments, little or no office wait times, relaxed appointments and discounts on medicines and labs.

Home 2 Care is located at 673 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. To find out more, visit its website at www.home3carefl.com.

Mighty Heroes Nutrition Supports Small But Mighty Heroes Nonprofit

Small but Mighty Heroes is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children as they fight cancer. Its mission is to help spread awareness of pediatric cancer and to be the voice for these amazing warriors. It aims to help people through their battle while being focused on their needs and remaining constant and supportive. One of the ways Small but Mighty Heroes is funded is through Mighty Heroes Nutrition, which serves nutritional shakes, teas, coffees, lemonade and more.

It is located at 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico. For more information, visit its website at www.smallbutmightyheroes.org or Facebook page @Mightyheroesnutrition.

Virtual Dementia Tour Coming To Tessera Of Brandon

The Virtual Dementia Tour offers a 10-minute immersion into the world of dementia and allows you to walk in the shoes of someone with dementia to enhance your sense of empathy. You may experience the confusion, frustration and emotions associated with memory loss. Through this tour, you will leave with a better understanding for living with dementia.

The tour is visiting Tessera of Brandon, an assisted living and memory care community located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. The Virtual Dementia Tour will take place on Friday, September 9 from 2-4 p.m. Please call 813-607-6880 to reserve a place.

Eats At The Cottage Opens At Old Ruth’s Cafe Location

Hunter Giambra opened Hunter’s Brunch Shack in March to much applause, and it didn’t take him long to realize that he wanted a dinner location as well. When Ruth’s Cafe became available, he approached it with a deal to open Eats At The Cottage at the location and keep many of the staff that patrons know and love. It will serve dinner on weekdays and breakfast, lunch and dinner on the weekends.

Eats At The Cottage is located at 7409 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. For more information, visit https://eatsatthecottage.com/ or Facebook @eatsatthecottage.

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

Captain Dave, owner of the business, said, “Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration. We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

For a limited time, Latitudes Tours has a summer special in which kids under 12 cruise free (10 a.m. tour only) with a paying adult. Call 813-641-1311 to reserve your spot.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information on tours, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com.

Congratulations To Andy Tekampe With TNT Termite And Pest Control

Congratulations to Andy Tekampe of TNT Termite and Pest Control! He scored an A on his Florida Termite Exam and is now fully certified in pest control and termite control. Contact Tekampe with any pest or termite control questions at 813-468-8574. TNT Termite and Pest Control serves the Brandon and surrounding areas.

For more information on its services, visit its website at www.tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com.

Joanna Springstead With Edward Jones Opens New FishHawk Office

Joanna Springstead, CFP® of the financial services firm Edward Jones has moved to a new location at 13459 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Springstead, who joined Edward Jones in 2018, said, “I am thrilled about our new location and am eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals.”

She will be hosting an open house in September where guests will have an opportunity to tour the new office. For additional information on services provided by Edward Jones, visit its website at www.edwardjones.com or call the office at 813-657-2078.

T&J Painting Is Hiring

T&J Painting is looking for a positive painter who wants to grow with a family-owned company. Wouldn’t it be nice to come and work for a company that actually appreciates you, thanks you for all your hard work and has benefits for you? If you are tired of not feeling appreciated, then maybe a change is what you need.

Call T&J Painting at 813-723-9124 to see how you can join its amazing team.

Remodel Of Plant City Tractor Supply Company Now Complete

Tractor Supply Company has completed the remodel of the entire Plant City store, which it said will transform the shopping experience for customers. The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need.

David Holland, manager of the store, said, “We are excited for customers to visit our new space that now features more products than ever before, including our new apparel department, expanded feed and food selection and broader tool assortment. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do.”

The Plant City Tractor Supply is located at 1803 Jim Redman Pkwy. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit www.tractorsupply.com.