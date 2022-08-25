By Madeline Gardner

Have an energetic furry friend and want to take advantage of the summer weather? Local dog parks in southeastern Hillsborough County are the way to go with a host of opportunities to support a wide range of community members and their pets’ needs. Extending from the Apollo Beach area up to Seffner, each designated space provides a series of benefits and amenities that cater to visiting dogs and their families.

Open from sunrise to 9 p.m., Apollo Beach Dog Park along Golf and Sea Boulevard is nonstaffed and under regulation by Hillsborough County. The space features dog water fountains, a rinsing station, agility obstacles, hills and pole elements for training. Two distinct access areas, separate from one another, exist for both small and large dogs. A hitching post and doggy mitt receptacles top off the pet facilities, but resources for owners encompass picnic tables, a sitting area and a close proximity to the tennis court and skate park also within the Apollo Beach Park. Visitors should refrain from dropping by on Wednesdays until 12 Noon due to maintenance work.

For more information on this park, please call 813-671-7635.

Located along 3rd Avenue Southeast, Dr. Ott’s Dog Park remains another great option for dog owners in Ruskin. Open Thursday through Sunday, the park’s hours extend from 7:30 a.m. to sunset. Dr. Hal Ott, a retired veterinarian of the area and founder of the Ruskin Animal Hospital and Cat Clinic, developed this park to offer an off-leash space. It is complete with a walking trail, chicken coop, picnic tables, high and low grassy areas, benches and separate small and big dog areas. Plastic bags are also made available throughout the park.

More information can be found by visiting http://ottsoffleashdogsanctuary.com/.

Saladino Dog Park serves the Brandon area along Bryan Road and is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Boasting separate areas for small and large dog access, amenities also include picnic tables and shelters, dog washes, a hitching post, doggy mitt receptacles and various water fountains serving humans and dogs alike. Bathrooms and shaded benches are available as well, and the dog park is located within the greater Bertha and Tony Saladino Park.

Regulated by Hillsborough County, additional information can be found by calling 813-744-5978.

Mango Dog Park, located along Clay Pit Road, caters to the Seffner area daily from sunrise to sunset. The space offers dog washes, water fountains, two separate access areas for both small and large dogs, a hitching post and doggy mitt receptacles. For owners, there are picnic shelters and tables, restrooms and a small playground outside of the park.

For more information on the county regulated space, please call 813-635-7489.

For more general information on dog parks across Hillsborough County, please visit https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/.