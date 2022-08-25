By Nick Edwards

Recidivism, or the tendency of criminals to reoffend, has been a prominent social issue for years. Once released, many criminals find it exceptionally difficult to find homes, get secure jobs and reestablish their reputations in society. This is exactly what motivates local organization Rehabilitation of the Heart (ROTH). Founded in 2020, ROTH is a volunteer-based organization whose mission is to close the revolving door and allow ex-convicts to reach their potential as productive members of society.

According to CEO Stacy Garcia, “We want to help those individuals who feel helpless in the face of adversity and strife.”

In the past two years, ROTH has participated alongside other local organizations on a case-to-case basis, offering individuals the assistance they need to rejoin society. In one particular case, they were even able to give a young man a car in order to facilitate his ability to secure a consistent job.

Currently, ROTH is planning its biggest event yet, Champagne Royale, which will be held on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. at the Cuban Club in Tampa. A prohibition era-style cocktail and cigar experience, Champagne Royale will be the first gala fundraising event for the organization, complete with personalized decorations provided by local business Posy Exchange.

Guests may purchase general admission tickets for $75, or VIP tickets for $250. Both tickets include an open bar and casino gaming, but VIP guests will enjoy a bit more luxury with swag bags, signature cigars, a cigar lounge and a speakeasy experience. Businesses are also able to sponsor the event; seven different sponsorship levels are available on the ROTH website.

Proceeds from the event will allow ROTH to jumpstart its outreach like never before, funding further projects as well as giving it the ability to help far more individuals.

For tickets, sponsorships and more information on the Champagne Royale event, visit www.rehabilitationoftheheart.org/champagne-royale.