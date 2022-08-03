Edited by Jenny Bennett

Joanna Springstead With Edward Jones Opens New FishHawk Office

Joanna Springstead, CFP® of the financial services firm Edward Jones has moved to a new location at 13459 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Springstead, who joined Edward Jones in 2018, said, “I am thrilled about our new location and am eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals.”

She will be hosting an open house in September where guests will have an opportunity to tour the new office.

For additional information on services provided by Edward Jones, visit its website at www.edwardjones.com or call the office at 813-657-2078.

Tampa Bay Realtor Launches The Sigler Group To Make Real Estate A Real Pleasure

Specializing in waterfront homes on the Alafia River and beyond, The Sigler Group strives to exceed expectations by providing homebuyers and sellers with professional, responsive and attentive real estate services to take care of every detail and ensure all decisions are in the best interest of its clients. Born and raised in Tampa Bay, Becky Sigler brings her native knowledge, industry expertise and a personal touch to ensure that The Sigler Group makes the real estate experience a seamless and satisfying one.

To learn more about The Sigler Group, visit its website at www.thesiglergroup.com or call 813-765-6667.

Brandon-based App Offers Money-Saving Deals

A Brandon-based company is looking to take your local shopping experience to the next level. FlashDash Deals offers the Greater Tampa Bay community hundreds of money-saving deals that have never been easier to redeem through its free mobile app. FlashDash launched in March 2022, serving the Tampa area.

Download the FlashDash Deals in your Google or Apple app store. For more information, visit www.flashdashdeals.com or email flashdash@flashdashdeals.com.

Stress-free Children’s Hair Salon Coming To Valrico

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a children’s hair salon franchise created to offer a stress-free haircutting experience. Salon owners Kimberly and Justin Bingheim are excited to offer something new to the community.

“I love the branding and the concept. We really love the idea of being able to offer a place where parents feel comfortable bringing their children and know they will be taken care of,” said Kimberly.

Each Pigtails & Crewcuts salon features themed vehicle chairs, bright colors, a variety of movies and video games, a train table and other toys children enjoy before, during and after their haircuts.

The salon will be located on Bloomingdale Avenue in front of the Walmart and is expected to open this summer. To keep up with progress and for more information, visit its website at www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com.

New Martial Arts School Opens In Valrico

Freedom Martial Arts has just opened at 3212 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 102 in Valrico. Not only does it teach important self-defense skills such as how to handle stranger danger, but its curriculum also focuses on discipline, respect, self-esteem, honesty, belief and communication.

It is part of the American Taekwondo Association, a worldwide organization that adheres to strict guidelines for its instructors. All instructors must pass background checks and be certified in first aid/CPR.

For more information, visit its website at www.freedom-ma.com or call 813-777-0887.

T&J Painting Is Hiring

T&J Painting is looking for a positive painter who wants to grow with a family-owned company. Wouldn’t it be nice to come and work for a company that actually appreciates you, thanks you for all your hard work and has benefits for you? If you are tired of not feeling appreciated, then maybe a change is what you need.

Call T&J Painting at 813-723-9124 to see how you can join its amazing team.

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

Captain Dave, owner of the business, said, “Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration. We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

For a limited time, Latitudes Tours has a summer special in which kids under 12 cruise free (10 a.m. tour only) with a paying adult. Call 813-641-1311 to reserve your spot.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information on tours, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com.