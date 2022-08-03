The Keller Williams Tony Baroni Team brings a creative marketing approach to the current real estate market with a new way for clients to make cash offers through the new ‘Buy With Cash’ program.

Cash offers are almost 40 percent more likely to beat financial bids when competing for a piece of real estate. This is especially true for Tampa’s real estate market, which sees 40 percent of customers using cash to make a bid on a home. The program allows their clients to get approved for a cash loan through their partnership with Homeward, a real estate agency that works to give clients more leverage to buy the homes they want.

“Really, you can just go buy a house first, not have to move twice … and put your house on the market after,” explained Tony Baroni about the benefit of being able to buy and then sell when looking for a new home through the Buy With Cash program. “It’s a new-age way to make things way more convenient and easy.”

The Tony Baroni Team is also hosting another Call In To Win on Friday, August 12 and are planning to give away four tickets to a Buccaneers preseason game against the Dolphins. The team of 18 real estate agents will give away $2-$5 for each participant who calls in or fills out the online form during the Call In To Win giveaway. The money raised will go to Operation Lotus to help the Baker family who lost their home in a fire in the beginning of July.

Two agents on Baroni’s team have helped solidify the buy-then-sell model the team is hoping to show clients. Lead buyer specialist Kate Conroy and lead listing agent Craig Kellner have built successful mini teams that allowed them to sell 161 listings combined while affirming the importance of this model. Their work has also helped the Tony Baroni Team grow and reach more real estate customers.

“Our mission is to deliver the promise to our clients. The way we do that is, right up front, we tell our clients we’re going to give them the best real estate experience they’ve ever received,” said Baroni.

After the Tony Baroni Team delivers on that promise, they hope their customers will leave them a five-star review and refer their friends and neighbors to the team.

For more information on the Tony Baroni Team, visit www.tonybaroni.com or call 866-754-1278.