Two eyes are always better than one. That is just one of the reasons that interior designer Melissa Moore-Adair of Southern Sass Interiors & More and LOVE Decor property stylist and home stager Mechelle Thursby recently decided to collaborate their businesses in order to deliver full-service design projects from start to finish.

Thursby and Moore-Adair met through networking groups and quickly became friends. Soon after, the pair decided that joining forces on certain projects would be beneficial for both of their businesses as well as the clients they serve.

Southern Sass Interiors & More is a residential and commercial design studio. Moore-Adair said her passion resides in kitchens, baths, whole-home renovations and new builds specifically, while Thursby focuses on decor and furnishings. The combination of the two gives them the ability to provide the complete package.

“My specialty is occupied home staging and decorating, so my choice is to transform your home using what you already own before considering purchasing something new,” commented Thursby. “It just made sense to collaborate and deliver clients a well-thought-out project from start to finish.”

This full-service experience gives clients the full attention of two design professionals throughout the project. It all starts with a meeting to uncover each client’s vision and then working to turn it into reality.

Prior to starting a project, the client is presented with a virtual 3D design of designated spaces and mood boards of decor and furnishings. “I am one of the few designers that utilizes a 3D design software when creating interior spaces,” explained Moore-Adair. “This allows my clients to view their proposed spaces prior to any demolition taking place or finalizing selections.”

Both Moore-Adair and Thursby have extensive training and hone their skills through certifications and continuing education, keeping up to date on techniques and trends. They are ready to tackle any project, from a one-room makeover to a complete home renovation.

Moore-Adair announced that later in the year, the duo will have some big collaborations with a few well-known local businesses.

“Be on the lookout for a future ribbon-cutting ceremony as well,” she added.

For more information about LOVE Decor, visit www.love-decor.com or call 954-805-6546. Visit www.southernsassinteriors.com or call 813-344-4922 for details about Southern Sass Interiors & More.