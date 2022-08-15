By Sara Battaglia

Are you ready for the biggest foam party in Hillsborough County? On Saturday, September 17 from 5-8 p.m., Florida Foam Factory will be hosting a FOAMSTRAVAGANZA at The Regent. There will be three cannons blasting foam and a DJ spinning some family-friendly, fun tunes. Come dressed as your favorite superhero to support Small but Mighty Heroes, the organization that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to. There will also be raffle prizes every 15 minutes and food trucks.

Florida Foam Factory is owned by Air Force veteran Brian Porter, who said, “When I met Tina and spoke to her about her organization, … her passion of wanting to help children battling cancer made me want to help in some capacity.”

Tina Downing started Small but Mighty Heroes in 2017, inspired by a little boy named Blakey who fought a tremendous battle with cancer. The loss of Blakey due to cancer treatment ignited a fire within her to advocate, raise awareness and provide support for children and their families battling childhood cancer. Downing also owns Mighty Heroes Nutrition, a shop benefitting her nonprofit which sells gourmet shakes, teas, lemonades and coffees.

She said, “We are able to do continual fundraising that will help us continue our mission and fund our programs that are designed to provide the tailored support that these children and their family needs.”

The community can help support Small but Mighty Heroes by attending the upcoming FOAMSTRAVAGANZA, visiting Mighty Heroes Nutrition, volunteering or donating. For more information on Florida Foam Factory, visit its website at www.floridafoamfactory.com. To support Small but Mighty Heroes, visit www.smallbutmightyheroes.org or purchase tickets to the event here: www.eventbrite.com/e/florida-foam-factory-foamstravaganza-2022-tickets-340123898737.