By Sofia Celis Avellaneda

A new health food restaurant location came to the Valrico area as of June 5. Make your way down to Daily Blends in Valrico, where your friends and families can come hang out and have a healthy snack.

Danielle Waymire, owner and founder of this establishment, stated, “I also wanted a family business that included my children. Teaching them responsibility, healthy habits but most of all spending time with them.”

This shop encourages spending time with family and getting closer with those who love you most. It sells smoothies, protein shakes, waffles and donuts. Some fun drinks that it serves include Skittles, Pink Starburst and Watermelon Crawl. It also has a kids menu with drinks like Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Blast, Dino Juice, and Green Apple. If you ask, the restaurant always has a flavor of the day, and you can add on vitamin C, collagen, probiotics, immunity boosters, hydration, fiber or aloe to any drink.

Something you can start looking forward to is Daily Blends after dark.

Waymire said, “Strength training classes, line dancing lessons and other fun things to come. Our walking group started July 14 at Valrico Park at 7 p.m. It will be Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

The business has many challenges over on its Facebook that you can complete, such as the 21-day challenges each month to get people active, for which it will have grand prizes for the winners.

Waymire, outside of Daily Blends, has been a realtor in the Valrico area for about six years.

“I am a military wife, mom of four and heavily involved in advocacy for our kids’ education and safe pathways to school here in Hillsborough County,” according to Waymire.

Come down and visit something new and exciting with Daily Blends.

Danielle added, “I’d tell a prospective customer to come and give us a try. We have a relaxing fun energy, and our menu is delicious.”

If you would like to know more about Daily Blends, email dailyblendsfl@gmail.com, call 813-409-3642 or check out its Facebook page under the name ‘Daily Blends.’ It is located at 1991 E. SR 60 in Valrico and open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.