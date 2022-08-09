Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Charity Dinner And Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament

The Fishhawk Poker Group is hosting a dinner and charity Texas hold ’em poker event to raise money for the BH3 Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Dinner will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. and the poker play will begin at 7 p.m.

You can attend the dinner for only $20, or for $80 you will enjoy dinner and the poker play (please see the registration for tournament details), including the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Raffles and silent auctions will also take place during the event.

To register, please visit https://form.jotform.com/200496151363047.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Announces XLT Praise And Workshop Events

XLT stands for ‘Exalt’ and is designed for participants to spend time in the presence of the Lord. The Blessed Sacrament, which Catholics know is the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of the Lord, is placed in a monstrance for adoration. There is time for self-reflection, community prayer, and contemporary Christian music. With the Blessed Sacrament exposed, XLT Praise and Worship is one of the most powerful forms of prayer outside of the Holy Mass.

XLT Praise and Worship will take place on the second Friday of every month from 7-8 p.m. at the St. Stephen Chapel, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.ststephencatholic.org.

New Family And Youth Resources & Education Foundation Nonprofit Organization In Riverview

The Family and Youth Resources & Education Foundation (FYRE) is a new local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Riverview. FYRE provides a blend of programs, training and opportunities to strengthen individuals and families, preparing people to meet life’s challenges head on and be successful in meeting their goals. It helps in a crisis and sees you through to the other side.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.fyrefoundation.org.

Caregivers Support Group In Sun City Center

As a caregiver, you may feel alone, tired and frustrated yet continue to care for your loved one. Caregivers Support Group at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) is here to share, give each other support and you will find that there is no judgment. This is a Christian-based group, but you do not have to be a member of SCCUMC, all are welcome.

Meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at SCCUMC, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. To learn more, visit its website at www.sccumc.com.

Old-Time Piano Player Returns To Sun City Center

Bobby van Deusen, a pianist from the Pensacola area, won the 2019 senior division championship of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest. He is classically trained and has been playing professionally for over 46 years.

On Friday, August 19, he will be playing at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and a $10 donation will be requested at the door.

To learn more, visit its website at www.sccumc.com.

Hope For Her Health Habits Classes

Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives. Its Health Habits classes start again on Monday, August 15 and will be held every Monday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope For Her, located at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon. Topics covered will include introduction to classes (August 15), emotional health (August 22) and spiritual health (August 29).

Call 813-309-3357 for more information.

Cruise Planners Presents Holistically Harmonized Event

Cruise Planners of Valrico is presenting a women-only event, Holistically Harmonized Retreat. The event will take place from Friday to Sunday, October 7-9 at a central Florida mansion.

It is meant to help attendees replenish their spirits, rejuvenate their minds and bring balance to their bodies. It will also help teach the different methods of self-care. Services included in the weekend are facials, massages, yoga classes, cooking classes and self-care classes. All food and drinks, plus a swag bag, are also included.

For more information, visit its website at https://cpofvalrico.square.site/holistically-harmonized.

ECHO Thrift Named One Of The Best Of The Best In Tampa Bay

The ECHO Thrift store, located at 424 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, has been presented with a silver award in the Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards presented by the Tampa Bay Times.

Last year, it received a bronze recognition, and it couldn’t be prouder of its amazing staff and volunteers who bumped them to receiving the silver award. Every dollar earned from sales at the thrift store goes right back into its mission of providing immediate and long-term solutions for our neighbors in need.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.echofl.org.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Receives Distinguished Rating

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons awarded HCA Florida Brandon Hospital a three-star rating for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary bypass crafting procedures. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places HCA Florida Brandon Hospital among the elite for bypass surgery in the United States.

“At Brandon Hospital, providing safe, high-quality cardiac surgery is the top priority of our cardiac surgery team,” said Bradley Bufkin, M.D., cardiothoracic surgery specialist at Brandon Hospital.

For more information, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.

RP Funding Center Concession Stand Goes Cashless

The RP Funding Center in Lakeland has gone cashless at its concession stands. All payments at the concession stands will be by credit card, debit card and mobile payment only, including Apple Pay. By going cashless, the venue will help prevent loss from human error or theft, promote safety and enhance the visitor experience, as cashless transactions reduce wait times.

Cash payments will still be accepted at the RP Funding box office for all other transactions.