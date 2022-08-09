When it comes to cleaning your floor, not only is there much work to do but also there’s quite a bit of know-how needed, such as the proper cleaning solutions, methods and equipment. If you have flooring that must be cleaned, getting professionals like Gecko Floor Care is best.

Gecko Floor Care is a family-owned and operated business that has been around for seven years now. It began with founder and owner Dennis Napoli wanting to operate a business with his whole family, including his wife, Lori Napoli, and their two sons, Kevin and Eric. The family came from Cleveland to live in Florida in 2015 and started the company soon after.

“We moved down here and started from scratch. I had had some experience with steam cleaning in the past, but I decided to go into Gecko Floor with my sons,” said Dennis.

“I wanted a business that they could grow, and basically I always wanted to have a family business with them,” he added.

Gecko Floor Care provides services for both residential and commercial properties, typically doing residential cleaning between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and saving commercial cleanings for later in the day to not interrupt businesses’ operating hours. Its services include cleaning carpets; area rugs; tiles and grout; wood, concrete and luxury vinyl floors; and upholstery, and it also does pet stain removal and pressure washing.

At Gecko Floor Care, its cleaners are experienced, trained professionals, as they did training through the Carpet and Rug Institute and IICRC. What’s more, the business was presented with the Best of the Best People’s Choice Award for Best Carpet Cleaning in 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.

“These are truly the best floor cleaners out there! I’m beyond happy to find out that it’s a father and son team as well,” said customer Jessie D.

Ronnie N., another customer, said, “Just had our tile, grout and an area rug cleaned and couldn’t be happier. We’ve used Gecko Floor Care a couple of times now and always happy with the results.”

So, no matter the spill, stain or filth, you can be assured that Gecko Floor Care will make your floors good as new. Plus, everything it uses is kid and pet-friendly.

For more information, visit www.geckofloorcare.com or check out its Facebook page @geckofloorcare. To book an appointment, call 813-924-7344.