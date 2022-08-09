On July 12, The Crossing Church, led by Pastor Greg Dumas, partnered with Hillsborough County to honor various departments of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO). The event brought together some 400 people from surrounding SouthShore communities for a great time of family fun.

Thanks in large part to Deputy Efrain Taveras, dozens of members from the HCSO were on hand to answer questions about the different equipment and processes they use in the line of duty. The SWAT team, K-9 unit, mounted unit, motor vehicle patrols, bomb squad, dive team, code enforcement and fire and rescue teams were among some the first responders who provided an amazing interactive experience with all who attended.

Attendees were able to try out the SWAT riot gear, get explanations on how the bomb squad utilizes robotics to handle potential threats and see live demonstrations of how code enforcement captures loose animals — stuffed animals of course! Families were able to pet horses from the mounted unit and hear aquatic tales from the dive team. Deputies were also available to answer questions regarding career paths from inquiring students.

In addition to HCSO stations, bounce houses and games were also available to enjoy. BBQ Time provided a savory menu alongside concessions for snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy.

A pastor from the Crossing Church commented on the event, saying, “One of the pillars of our vision as a church is loving people. We do our best to engage our neighboring communities with the same type of transformative love we find in the gospel. Sometimes that looks like handing a snow cone to a little boy or girl on a hot summer day. We were honored for the opportunity to join with the HCSO on this event and are hopeful that we can make this an ongoing annual celebration for our community.”

The Crossing Church typically does about 12 community events per year along with several smaller events. It recently capped off its nine-week students summer events programs that included visits to the Tampa zoo and aquarium, laser tag battles, water wars, a back-to-school makeover night, food, raffles and so much more. It currently holds services at three campuses in Tampa, SouthShore and Plant City.

To find out more about The Crossing Church and upcoming events, you can visit its website at https://wearecrossing.com/ or find it on Instagram and Facebook @wearecrossing.