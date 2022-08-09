By Sara Battaglia

George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.

At age 79, Rodriguez decided to retire, but he was not able to secure a buyer of his business. He is very excited to be able to travel with his wife, thanks to not having to operate the business anymore, and clearly has a love for his family and the community.

Rodriguez said, “I owe the success of George’s Mower Service to the community.”

He is very grateful for the support that the community has given him over his business’ 48 years and has a great respect for his customers. He said he always aimed to give his customers the best personal service and respect they deserve.

Before closing, the store offered mower services and sales and prided itself on having quick turnaround times, a large inventory, quality brands and personal customer service. George’s Mower Service has had five locations, all along U.S. Highway 301. The store closed permanently on July 9 following an auction of the items in his store, and the community will greatly miss this business and the services it has provided its residents.