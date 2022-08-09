Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic visits Lakeland on Saturday, September 17 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland and everyone’s invited on this amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.

In partnership with the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this Feld Entertainment® production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live onstage. In this latest Sesame Street Live! adventure, Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem: Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey.

He learns that it’s OK to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be. Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking while Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars. Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her. And artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors.

With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets, visit www.sesamestreetlive.com (ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand). For ticket information, you can also call the RP Funding Center Box Office at 863-834-8111 or visit the RP Funding Center’s website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.