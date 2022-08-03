The Village Players will present Monty Python’s Spamalot, a musical comedy, in August. Spamalot will be held at the Village Players’ theater, the James McCabe Theatre, located at 206 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

Spamalot will be presented on Friday, August 12, 19 and 26 and Saturday, August 13, 20 and 27 at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, August 14 and 21 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for seniors, military and students. You can purchase the tickets by calling the box office at 813-480-3147 or visiting www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

Veteran actor and director Domin Pazo is directing Spamalot. This musical comedy is based on the 1975 low-budget film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail in which they encounter many very silly obstacles. In 2004, Monty Python and the Holy Grail was named as the best British picture by film fans.

Pazo said, “I picked this show because, coming out from COVID, I think people need to laugh a lot. I am excited because I know a lot of our patrons have never seen it. Not everyone can afford to go to New York or even to the Straz Center. I like to think we can bring a little bit of Broadway to them.”

Spamalot has a lot of fun stuff happening. It is tough to take it all in at once because it’s absurdly funny. You can bring anyone to the show, even those who do not know anything about Monty Python.

Pazo added, “With all the politics and news that can just make you depressed, this show, because it is Monty Python, is so funny and silly, I cannot imagine anyone coming and not leaving feeling they had a great night out.”

Pazo is very complimentary of his cast and crew. “I am very proud of them. There are so many songs and lines, and it is just nonstop. My cast and crew never miss a beat. They work hard and it will pay off.”

For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.