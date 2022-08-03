The Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) will be hosting its annual Back-to-School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon, sponsored by Ferman Mazda of Brandon, on Thursday, August 4 at Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico. With the help from its sponsors, the chamber honors new teachers at each school it services by putting together this amazing event.

The luncheon is a small token of appreciation for the hard work the teachers and staff are about to endure — countless hours of grading papers, learning the different personalities of their students, being role models and so much more. The VFCC services 18 schools in the Brandon, Valrico and Lithia area. Each school’s principal is invited to bring six of its new teachers to attend the luncheon.

OneBlood will be outside collecting valuable, much-needed blood donations for those that are interested. Chamber members will line the Bloomingdale auditorium hallway so the teachers are able to meet and learn about the businesses in their community. They are then guided to their table, where they will be greeted by their table host and business sponsor. The teachers will each receive a bag filled with various supplies donated by the chamber’s three supply sponsors: Southeast Regional Insurance, Big Sur Technologies and Bayside Community Church (Riverview).

At the event, teachers will be given the opportunity to submit their Amazon Wish Lists. The wish lists will be available for VFCC members to purchase school supplies from their chosen wish list(s) and have supplies shipped directly to the teachers for the second half of the school year.

A boxed lunch including dessert and a drink will be provided by Chick-fil-A of Lake Brandon Village and Bloomingdale. While teachers eat, those in attendance from Hillsborough County School District will be introduced, and then the guest speaker, Wes Lyons, will be introduced. He is a motivational speaker, author of The Pursuit with Patience and former wide receiver for the University of West Virginia and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will encourage and inspire the teachers and staff in preparation for their new school year. Members of the chamber’s board will take a few minutes to speak, and then the program will conclude with a variety of raffle items being awarded to winning teachers.

The Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce wants to say thank you to every teacher and staff member at each of the schools, wish them to have a great year with amazing students.

For questions or additional details, please visit https://valricofishhawk.org/ or email bts@valricofishhawk.org.