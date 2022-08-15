By Arianna Hooker

Every summer, the Osprey Observer allows local high school and college students to experience a taste of the journalism world with internships that gives students a chance to learn the ins and outs of the newspaper industry. This year, the Osprey Observer welcomed eight interns for their summer internship, Sara Battaglia, Sydney Burken, Sofia Celis Avellaneda, Nick Edwards, Madeline Gardner, Deven King, Arianna Hooker and Ella Martin.

Sara Battaglia – Dancing for a Difference

Battaglia is 27 years old and the owner of Dancing for a Difference; she previously was a dance major at the University of South Florida but ended up with a degree in general studies due to an injury. Battaglia wanted to intern because she loves writing and making connections in the community.

“I am currently a business owner of Dancing for a Difference and know how important making connections in the community is,” said Battaglia.

Sydney Burken – University of South Florida

Burken is going to be a senior at the University of South Florida in the fall. She is 21 years old and has a political science major and a minor in mass communications with a concentration in media broadcasting and journalism. Burken’s favorite part of this internship has been the flexibility of it, from being able to choose her topics to getting to decide the angle of her article. Having multimedia interview options gave Burken the chance to learn her strengths and weaknesses as a writer and improve upon them.

“I chose this internship because it is a local newspaper with a lot of recognition and gives me the opportunity for in-person interviews, over-the-phone interviews and email interviews,” said Burken.

Sofia Celis Avellaneda – Sumner High School

Avellaneda is 17 years old and a rising senior at Sumner High School while doing the dual enrollment program with Hillsborough Community College. She plans to major in communications. Avellaneda likes this internship because she has gotten a chance to learn more about writing and how to complete interviews with different people.

Avellaneda’s favorite part of this internship was “learning the ropes and really understanding how to ask the right questions and go into as much detail as possible,” she said.

Nick Edwards – University of Central Florida

Edwards is a student at the University of Central Florida. He is 19 years old and is a criminal justice major while pursuing a minor in English literature. Edwards’ favorite part of this internship has been talking to his interviewees because it has allowed him to meet people and hear about their life experiences.

“I chose to apply for this internship because it will jumpstart my career and give me an opportunity to practice working with others and hone my writing skills,” said Edwards.

Madeline Gardner – University of Florida

Gardner will be a freshman at the University of Florida in the fall. She is 18 years old and plans to major in English at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Florida. Gardner’s favorite part of this internship has been being able to reach out and interview people all over the community while being able to discuss both important and wholesome matters. The internship has reminded Gardner of all the good in the community that should be celebrated.

“I wanted to intern with the Osprey Observer because I saw it as an opportunity for me to expand on my writing capabilities while immersing myself in a wide variety of topics to choose from. I think it’s a great way to merge my writing aspirations and dreams with the reality of applying those goals to practical positions,” said Gardner.

Deven King – Pensacola Christian College

King is 20 years old and a junior at Pensacola Christian College, where she is majoring in journalism. King plans to become a journalist and wants to be a travel writer.

“My favorite part about interning was getting to meet new people and learn about the different small organizations and people in Brandon,” said King.

Arianna Hooker – Newsome High School

Hooker is 16 years old and a rising junior at Newsome High School. She wants to go to a Christian college and plans to double major in mass communications and entrepreneurial studies. Hooker wants her career to have some part in journalism, so she wanted to do this internship to gain more knowledge of the field since she has only worked for her school newspaper. Hooker’s favorite part of this internship has been the opportunity to continue crafting her writing skills and getting to interview people all over the community.

“I chose this internship because I remember seeing the article about the summer interns for the Osprey Observer when I was in grade six, and ever since, I made it a goal to do this internship,” said Hooker.

Ella Martin – Newsome High School

Martin is 15 years old and a rising junior at Newsome High School. She plans to attend the University of Florida and wants to major in accounting and then work in a city later. She has a family of six and four dogs. Martin has enjoyed being able to practice a new type of writing.

“My favorite part of interning is getting to interact with new people in the community, as well as learning more about events and places,” said Martin.