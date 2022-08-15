Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns as festive as ever, with cabins throughout the park serving more than 50 drinks options, including seasonal, local and international brews, along with ciders and sours. This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides.

Bier Fest runs every Friday through Sunday until Monday, September 5 and is included with park admission.

This year’s menu is a match made in heaven for all the foodies at heart. Guests can pair their brew of choice with all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu offerings that include bratkartoffeln, konigsberger klopse, pretzel bratwurst, sauerbraten sliders, potato pancakes, brisket poutine, cheese pierogies and Ruben brats.

New featured Tampa Bay area drink favorites include Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA, Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde, Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey, Bitburger Premium Pilsner, Coppertail Free Dive IPA and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc.

For refreshing local ciders and sours, new options include Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider, Cigar City Homemade Appe Pie Cider, Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour and Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour.

The best way to get a taste of every is with a sampler lanyard, which can be redeemed for any food or beverage item offered throughout the festival. Sampler lanyards start at $35 and are available in quantities of five, eight and 12. Pass Members have access to an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, and one of the best ways to experience this year’s event is by becoming an Annual Pass Member for $13/month plus tax with no down payment. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more. Guests can also purchase the 2022 Fun Card, which offers park admission through Saturday, December 31 for one low price, or take advantage of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s limited-time BOGO ticket sale.

Guests visiting the park to enjoy Bier Fest are encouraged to join the conversation using #ThrillsOnTap on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.