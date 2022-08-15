By Arianna Hooker

Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network.

She belongs to the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce and Hearts & Heels. Hearts & Heels is a women’s networking group in Tampa and Brandon. It allows entrepreneurial women to feel a part of a community while owning their businesses.

Scech has a vast knowledge of the area and is here to assist buyers and sellers in the Tampa Bay area. She is a good negotiator and strives to create good relationships with her clients.

“I truly believe a homebuyer/seller deserves an advocate during the process. … It’s more than just selling a house,” said Scech.

What’s more, for every transaction Scech makes with Yellowfin, $100 is donated to Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary. Scech uses her extensive network with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce and Hearts & Heels to help get services and donations needed for the Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter.

Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter is located in Plant City. Its mission is to provide temporary and forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs. They work with municipal shelters to give at-risk dogs and cats a safe place to stay.

Scech supports Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter because it is a no-kill shelter and a sanctuary for senior dogs and cats instead of them being etherized. Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter takes care of the animals when owners can’t anymore.

Scech uses her network to help Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter when services and donations are needed. She is there to assist families with buying a home, but in the process, she helps out Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and the animals staying there.

Scech communicates well with her clients, and integrity is her goal. Scech strives not only to sell a home but to create long-lasting relationships with her clients.

For more information, visit www.rainingcatsanddogsshelter.com or www.yellowfinrealty.com/karyn-scech/.