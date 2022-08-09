Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently concluded its annual Taste of GRCC campaign with outstanding success. With over 70 participating local food and beverage establishments, the popular Taste of GRCC Facebook Group grew to 1.7K members, all looking for an opportunity to try new places, win prizes and have fun.

Sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union, the purpose of the event is for the community to check in at a participating establishment, post a photo of their delicious meals or purchases and then share the photo with the Taste of GRCC Facebook group. The participants are then automatically entered into the prize drawings with an entry for every post. Thanks to the generous donations from the many GRCC food and beverage investors, the chamber was able to give away over $5,000 in prizes, including a grand prize package from Topgolf in Tampa ($800 value).

“We are so excited to be a presenting sponsor of the Taste of GRCC for a third year in a row. This is one of our favorite events of the year because we get to share the delicious flavors and hospitality of Riverview not just locally but with the entire Tampa Bay region,” shared Kendra Wilson, service center manager of Suncoast Credit Union’s Riverview Service Center.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce designed the Taste of GRCC event to engage the entire community through a virtual event via Facebook, thereby increasing exposure and social media marketing for the participating food and beverage members. This year, there were 1,288 posts during the Taste of GRCC, and 43,510 views, an increase of over 20 percent from last year’s event.

The event chair, Elena Westrop of Charity Clothing Pickup, said, “Thank you to our event sponsor, Suncoast Credit Union, our community, our food and beverage members and our Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members for making this year’s Taste of GRCC such a success.”

The Taste of GRCC has become an exciting annual event in the Riverview community and will be returning to support its food and beverage establishments in 2023. If you have a food and beverage establishment in the area and would like to join in on this amazing opportunity to promote your business throughout the community, consider joining the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to become a participant.

For any questions, you can contact the chamber at 813-234-5944 or visit www.riverviewchamber.com.