Superior Residences, located off Providence Road in Brandon, offers a safe and engaging assisted living, memory care home for diagnosed Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Superior Residences currently has 48 patients and staff of certified nursing assistants that provide complete care to those living at the Brandon location.

Superior Residences focuses on providing quality care through engaging activities to improve the quality of life for their patients. Each week begins with worship music and Bible study time on Sunday. Throughout the week, patients can participate in bingo, trivia games and crafts to fill each day with activities that are physically and mentally stimulating.

Visitors are allowed to see their loved ones in the common area, but coronavirus restrictions prevent them from visiting the 46 rooms, which are divided into two wings: Crystal and Blossom. Each community has four staff per shift, including a medical technician and three certified nursing assistants.

“We help them with all their activities. We try to keep them engaged physically and mentally as long as possible to ensure they have a better quality of life,” said sales director Troy Knight.

Their care involves assistance with basic functions, like eating and bathing, if necessary. All services are also done in-house, including dental, vision, dermatological, etc., as the physicians come in to see the patients.

Nurses have also taken part in special trainings to improve their resume and credentials in order to increase the quality of care and love for patients. They are also encouraged to engage in patient activities to increase the sense of community at Superior Residences.

“Our biggest accomplishment is all the new management staff here in the facility are all working together, collectively as a team, to increase the level of care and bring the facility back to its previous luster,” Knight said about the change in management when Healthcare Management Partners took over the 22-year-old facility in October.

Superior Residences is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://superiorbrandon.com/ or call 813-657-8587. To schedule a tour or inquire about employment opportunities, email Superior Residences through the form on the website.