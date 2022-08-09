By Arianna Hooker

The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse, a local water filtration company, has rebranded to a superhero theme for its business. While water filtration is not something that is associated with being fun and exciting, with Dan the Water Man, it can be.

Dan Kelleher, owner of The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse, said, “We decided to brand ourselves The H2O Heroes because it’s fun and memorable. We have also trademarked ‘The H2O Heroes’ because we plan to get nationwide with our brand.”

The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse was founded in 2017 and has since made an enormous impact on the community. Over the years, The H2O Heroes has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in products to various charities; Flint, Michigan residents; Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico; and Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

“The H2O Heroes provide a bright light in a really dark, dishonest industry by providing quality products, fair pricing, transparency in all we do and outstanding customer service,” said Kelleher.

The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse strives to be the best in the industry by setting itself apart with its core values, excellence, integrity, innovation, community and passion, which are at the heart of the company.

Finding the right people in the water filtration industry can be challenging. However, The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse is dedicated to providing the best of service while keeping in accordance with its beliefs of truth and transparency while conducting itself in the highest ethical manner.

The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse provides many different services, including whole house filtration systems, water system repairs and more.

Their services are available for residential and commercial properties in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

The community has responded positively to this superhero rebranding. The H2O Heroes has also wrapped their trucks in the superhero theme found all over the community.

The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse also has a mobile showroom that it can set up in the neighborhood to provide free water testing and product information.

The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse can be found at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico between the Walmart and Subway. For more information on The H2O Heroes and its product details, services, etc., visit www.theh2oheroes.com.