Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Tower Radiology have taken the next step in expanding their footprint by renaming Tower Radiology to TGH Imaging powered by Tower. In January of this year, Tampa General announced it had fully purchased Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites to 83 with the addition of Tower’s 21 imaging centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa General was previously a 50 percent partner in Tower before this recent purchase of the remaining 50 percent ownership interest.

After decades of working closely, it was a natural fit for Tower and Tampa General to come together to combine Tower’s 25 years of industry expertise and Tampa General’s drive to deliver world-class patient care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care and achieve the optimal patient experience and outcomes.

Under the leadership of Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of enterprise imaging, TGH Imaging powered by Tower will bring together essential assets that will significantly increase access, maximize efficiency and enhance quality to benefit patients and physicians in the area.

“This purchase builds on the long history of success and partnership between Tower Radiology and TGH to bring world-class care to Tampa Bay,” stated Lewman. “The endeavor will allow TGH to streamline care between the inpatient and outpatient settings, ensuring our patients receive a seamless and high-quality experience across the system of care. Additionally, increasing our footprint by 21 locations means that Tampa General patients can get the care and diagnostics they need closer to home.”

Named to the enterprise imaging position in January of this year, Lewman brings more than two decades of experience to her role. She is a certified nuclear medicine technologist (CNMT) and holds a master’s degree in health administration from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Future plans call for more investment in innovation and expansion of the outpatient radiology footprint throughout the state while continuing to set the standard in radiology with excellent service and advanced technology.

TGH Imaging powered by Tower is accredited in nine radiology modalities by the American College of Radiology, has been awarded a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and designated as a Lung Cancer Screening Center. It offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high field wide-bore MRI, weight-bearing open MRI, extremity open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening and PET/CT. Tower’s 65-plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in all 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching through serving as faculty for USF College of Medicine, Department of Radiology.

For more information, go to www.tghimaging.com.