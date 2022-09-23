It’s easier to care for yourself when you know you have a place to go and people to turn to for compassionate care. You’ll find that at AdventHealth Tampa’s collaborative breast care program.

Combining the expertise of the Kay Meyer Breast Care Center, the AdventHealth Tampa Women’s Pavilion and the AdventHealth Tampa Don Lau Family Center for Cancer Care, this multidisciplinary approach to breast health provides the most comprehensive breast care possible to help patients heal in body, mind and spirit.

AdventHealth’s streamlined patient experience begins with the imaging and diagnostic services offered at the Kay Meyer Breast Care Center, an American College of Radiology accredited Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and one of America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers, according to the Women’s Choice Award® — a trusted referral source for the best in health care.

“Our mammogram technology makes it possible to identify lumps and tumors in their earliest stages of development,” said John Cox, M.D., one of the fellowship-trained breast surgeons at AdventHealth Tampa. “From there, radiology, oncology and surgery work in lockstep to ensure patients get care they can be confident in at every step.”

From prevention and early detection to treatment, recovery, survivorship programs and more, AdventHealth’s breast care program is patient-centered and community-focused. This means patients benefit from the same technology available at research hospitals, delivered with personalized care and attention.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for American women, but early detection can quickly get you the lifesaving treatment you need. AdventHealth’s unique approach helps patients move into treatment quickly and confidently.

You can take the first step toward taking charge of your breast health by scheduling your yearly screening mammogram at the Kay Meyer Breast Care Center. It’s one simple thing you can do to take charge of your breast health. To make an appointment today, call 813-615-7120 or visit www.scheduleyourmammo.com.