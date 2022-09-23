Edited by Jenny Bennett

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home

Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.martinsecurityservices.com or by calling 813-352-6398. There is a 10 percent military and first responder discount.

Open Door Grant Program At Hillsborough Community College

The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) was awarded over $993,000 in funding through the Open Door Grant Program by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) last fall. FDOE recently updated the Open Door Grant Program criteria to increase funding access. Qualified applicants may be eligible for up to $3,000 to cover the costs of tuition fees, examinations, books and materials for approved short-term and technical education credentialing courses that must be completed by September 2023.

For the full list of approved courses, scholarship criteria and how to apply, visit www.tampatraining.com/open-door.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Coming To Lakeland

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute band due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics, they will transport you back in time to the high point of the British Invasion and beyond.

Tickets for the January 24, 2023 event at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, went on sale on August 19. They are available at the box office, by calling 863-834-8111 or online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Lithia Resident Appointed To Early Learning Coalition Board

Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a real estate associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon.

Previously an agriculture teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves as a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Realtors Land Institute and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Raburn earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida.

“I am honored and excited to advocate for the children and families of our county — to help ensure that their needs are met and that we continue to offer premier educational services to our youngest learners,” she said.

Raburn will support the organization’s mission of ensuring that all the community’s youngest children grow up to achieve anything they can imagine by providing the best possible early learning experiences and supporting the families and teachers who care for them.

Reed Fischbach Named 2022 Agriculturalist Of The Year

Reed Fischbach was among several awarded agriculture recognition at the annual Salute to Agriculture luncheon held at the Charlie Grimes Family Agricultural Center in Plant City. Fischbach received the award for the 2022 Agriculturalist of the Year.

“This award is special to me because it is part of our mission to support property owners in finding solutions. I am honored to receive this award from the Greater Plant City Chamber community,” said Fischbach.

He has dedicated his efforts to supporting the agricultural community since beginning his real estate business in 2008. As a real estate land broker, he has always been close to the land and has developed a deep knowledge and respect for agricultural producers. He guides clients thoughtfully through their land decisions in the context of the current land market. Over the years, he has come to know the area’s landowners of farms, horse communities, agriculture and commercial. Reed has earned a reputation for integrity and a work ethic that focuses on solutions that cater to clients’ specific needs.

“Each year, we celebrate the farmers and ranchers who support our #PlantCity community,” said Wesley Joiner, Agri-business Committee chair of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce.