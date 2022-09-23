Would you like to be a part of helping people in need be free from hunger and have the chance to become self-reliant? If making a life-changing difference for someone in need is on your bucket list, come join us at the Heifer Living Gift Market on Sunday, October 16. This alternative gift giving opportunity will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon’s fellowship hall at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This ‘market’ will provide an opportunity to ‘purchase’ Heifer animals or shares of animals like pigs, sheep, goats, cows, chicks or even water buffalo that will be distributed, along with education and training, to needy families around the world. This is not a handout but an actual opportunity for the recipients of these animals to become self-reliant.

Heifer International (www.heifer.org) has a special approach to sustainable development wherein the animal recipients “pass on the gift” by sharing an offspring of their animal along with education about its care to another family in need, who then does likewise. This expands the network of hope around the globe.

The Heifer Living Gift Market is free to attend and open to the public. Visitors of all ages will enjoy interesting exhibits presented in fun and informative ways, special activities for the kids, a chance to bid on gift baskets, a silent auction and a simple meal. All donations will go to Heifer International.

For each animal or share of an animal ‘purchased,’ donors will receive a specially designed honor card that can be sent to a loved one as an alternative gift. (Chances are good that some of the folks on your Christmas list, that already have everything they need, would love to know that a gift given in their honor went to make a life-changing difference for someone in need.)

“The whole church gets involved, wearing costumes, educating visitors and raising funds for this worthy cause. It is a great event for the whole family,” said Pastor Mike McCormack.

Come join in the fun, help people in need and make a lasting difference. Give the gift that truly keeps on giving.

For more information, contact the church office at 813-689-4597 or visit its website at www.fpcbrandon.org.