Glory Days Grill, located at 11310 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, raised $1,000 to donate to Armwood High School in the first week of September after they won the Armwood at Bloomingdale High School football game.

The rivalry game took place on September 2 and was the second game of the regular season for each school. The Armwood Hawks outscored the Bulls on Bloomingdale’s field 28-14 and the Armwood Athletics Department was awarded the donation from Glory Days after the win.

“We have a great relationship with both schools, and being involved and supporting our community and youth athletics is one of our brand pillars,” said Jennifer Ulmer, Glory Days vice president of marketing and public relations.

Brandon’s Glory Days Grill and their team of generous employees have been working on sponsoring the event for a few years now. Brandon partner Deon McClendon finally got the initiative off the ground, making the 2022 rivalry game the inaugural Burger Bowl.

“Deon is a graduate from Armwood [High School],” explained Ulmer about the motivation to sponsor the game. “[He is] also passionate about supporting our two local high schools in the Brandon area.”

Leading up to the September game, Glory Days raised the funds at its Brandon location by raffling off “a Yeti cooler filled with swag and goodies.”

Glory Days plans to sponsor the Armwood vs Bloomingdale football game each fall by donating a check to the winner of the match. Glory Days has hosted similar fundraisers for other high schools in the past to support the community through other local markets.

Glory Days is known as a family-friendly, sports-themed grill committed to both the quality of its food and community involvement. Through initiatives like the Burger Bowl, the company keeps its promise of supporting local sports groups and the community.

The sports restaurant has won the Restaurant Neighbor Award 16 times and the Community Partnership Award five times from the National Restaurant Association and works with seven charitable partners to help the community it serves.

For more information on Glory Days Grill, visit its website at www.glorydaysgrill.com/community.