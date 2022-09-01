Our Lady’s Pantry Receives Surprise Donation

Drs. Arthur and Susan Bailyn surprised a group of Our Lady’s Pantry volunteers recently on a Saturday morning when they arrived with an unsolicited donation of $2,500 given by the Tomiak Foundation.

Last year, the foundation donated $10,000, which the pantry used toward operating expenses, including the repair of one of its refrigerated trucks. The Tomiak Foundation was started by two sisters to provide humanitarian relief where possible. The foundation is especially interested in supporting the well-being of seniors.

For more information on Our Lady’s Pantry, visit www.ourladyspantry.com.

Caregivers Support Group Meeting At SCCUMC

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, is holding a caregivers support group that meets every first and third Tuesday at 2 p.m. Caregivers can often feel alone and closed off yet continue to take care of their loved ones. Being tired, frustrated and sometimes alone in daily caregiving is common. The caregivers support group is there for caregivers to share and to give each other support with no judgment. Written materials are also provided.

This is a Christian-based group, but you do not have to be a member of the United Methodist Church. All are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 813-634-2539 or visit www.sccumc.com.

Family And Youth Resources And Education Foundation Becomes 501(c)(3)

The Family and Youth Resources and Education Foundation Inc. (FYRE Foundation) just recently received its official 501(c)(3) designation. This local nonprofit helps to fortify families and youth in our community with training, resources and education. It provides a unique blend of programs, training and opportunities to strengthen individuals and families. The FYRE Foundation helps prepare people to meet life’s challenges head-on and be successful in meeting their goals.

FYRE is located at Redeemer Church at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.fyrefoundation.org or call 813-360-1414.

Bill ‘Elvis’ Lindsey Performs Alzheimer’s Benefit

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey for a concert on Friday, September 16 at 7 p.m. The concert is a benefit to raise funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Lindsey has been giving Elvis tribute concerts for years and is the winner of numerous awards. He is a past winner of the ‘Elvis Extravaganza’ Contest at the Florida State Fair, overall champion, best look-a-like and fan favorite.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.sccumc.com.

Shore Yoga Community Class

The community is invited to participate in yoga at South Shore United Methodist Church on Wednesdays at 6:30-7:30 p.m. The class is $5 and is for all levels of moving, meditation and yoga.

South Shore United Methodist Church at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For available dates, visit www.southshoreumc.com/calendar or call 813-677-9482.