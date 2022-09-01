By Pastor Jomo Cousins, Ph.D.

1 Timothy 5:18 (AMP):

“18 For the Scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle the ox while it is treading out the grain [to keep it from eating],’ and, ‘The worker is worthy of his wages [he deserves fair compensation].’”

Most business leaders choose employees who are most valuable for their business. When this Scripture tells us, “Don’t muzzle the ox,” it is reminding us to feed the people who feed us. If we have employees or managers who are doing great work, we should make sure to take care of them because they are taking care of us. Do not get frustrated when paying people more for what they do if they are a cog or a major part of what you do. They are worth every penny you pay.

In the NFL, quarterbacks get paid the most money, by far, because they have the ball most of the time. They also make the greatest contribution towards the team winning or losing the game, so they are compensated accordingly. In this Scripture, the ox would be considered the quarterback.

Prayer:

Father God, give me the wisdom to compensate those I need to compensate and elevate those I need to elevate so that they may be fruitful for my company, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 37.