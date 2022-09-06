Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey grew up in a house filled with music. From a young age, he remembers putting on shows, playing 10 different instruments and listening to Elvis Presley.

“I just love music. My dad was such a huge Elvis fan,” explained Lindsey, adding, “In 1974, I got to see him at Notre Dame. It was my first concert ever. It was amazing.”

He and a few of his friends started a comedy group called The Flash Band, where they performed skits at Happy Days on State Road 60 in Brandon, many of which included Presley’s character.

“That’s when I realized how many Elvis songs I knew from my childhood,” said the Elvis impersonator. “I just knew so many Elvis songs that the Elvis show just became part of my act.”

When being in The Flash Band no longer worked with his schedule, Lindsey began performing on his own. He won an Elvis impersonator contest four times at the state fair and was even used as the face of the competition for its marketing one year.

Lindsey’s talents extend past his award-winning Elvis impersonation, however. He also performs oldies, rock, country and pop music, from Alan Jackson to The Beatles to Ricky Martin. He performs across Florida and takes his show on the road as he travels out of state when he visits his own family.

In addition to being a full-time performer, the Vietnam War veteran started his Keep the Fire Burning nonprofit last year to give back to the community. He has performed at charity fundraisers and for Children’s Miracle Network in the past, but his nonprofit allows him to further his contribution to others.

Now, Lindsey will perform on the award-winning MSC Meraviglia with stops at Ocean Cay, Nassau, Cozumel and Belize City. Lindsey’s 2023 seven-night cruise will set sail from Port Canaveral on February 5, 2023. There is a $250 deposit per person, due as soon as possible after booking a cabin. There is limited availability, so those interested are encouraged to fill out the flyer on his website now.

For more information on Lindsey, visit his website at https://billyelvislindsey.com/ or, for booking information, call 813-786-9110.