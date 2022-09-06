Plant City Entertainment will present the musical Ruthless on Friday, September 16 and 23; Saturday, September 17 and 24; and Sunday, September 18 and 25. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m., and the Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 for general admission, $19 for seniors and students and $16 for members and opening night.

Ruthless is directed by Douglas Buffaloe, a veteran actor of Plant City Entertainment. Buffaloe began acting with them in his teens in the role of Beast in Beauty and the Beast. He appeared frequently on the stage as an actor.

In 2017, he directed his first show, The Drowsy Chaperone. He has also directed the murder mystery Curtains in 2019.

Buffaloe said, “Ruthless is a hidden gem of a show which most people have never heard of before. I think what appeals to me most about it, besides the music just generally being great, is that you truly have no idea what is in store for you. When the show starts and you meet the characters, you think you know where the show is going and what the trajectory of the story will be, then Ruthless takes ridiculous left turn after ridiculous left turn. It is absurdism at its finest.”

Ruthless is PG-13, as there is brief strong language and some dark and mature themes.

The cast consists of six women: Jennifer Geoff, Maisy Middleton, Vette Berrian, Brittany Hamilton, Angel Borths and Kristen Bucko.

Buffaloe said, “The cast is comprised of six supremely talented women who are all having an absolute ball with this material. I do not know what I expected to find when casting this show, but whatever it was, the six have exceeded it. They are ferociously silly onstage, and I could not be prouder of the work they are doing.”

Plant City Entertainment is a nonprofit community theater. Its mission is: “Instill the love of live theater in the child, renew the magic in our senior citizens, and for all those ages in between, to promote self-confidence, teamwork and fun for all, as we strive to entertain.”

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.plantcityentertainment.com.