Annual Teacher Of The Year Program Celebrates Local Early Childhood Educator

Goddard Systems Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of the Goddard School, a leading premium childcare and early education provider, is pleased to present Amanda Cervetti from The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk) with a 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.

“In early childhood education, the importance of nurturing the partnerships between home and school and supporting children’s social and emotional development is just as critical as each child’s academic growth,” said Lauren Starnes, chief academic officer of GSI. “Amanda and her fellow teachers offer all these things and more every day to the students they serve.”

The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk) is located at 14106 Spector Rd. in Lithia. Visit its website at www.goddardschool.com or call 813-603-1530 for additional information.

Home 2 Care Luxury Concierge Healthcare Clinic In Brandon

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India Presley-Boyd was released from her position as a nurse practitioner. Determined not to give up on her dream, she decided to move closer to home and create a practice that could not only allow her to continue living her dream but also increase access to quality health care.

Home 2 Care is a luxury concierge-style health care clinic that provides access to primary care services on a subscription or fee service basis. Services include well visits, sick visits, chronic disease management and weight loss, among others. Subscriptions are offered for as low as $100 a month, which includes direct access to your provider 24/7 via texts or calls, unlimited office and telemedicine visits, same-day or next-day appointments, little or no office wait times, relaxed appointments and discounts on medicines and labs.

Home 2 Care is located at 673 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. To find out more, visit its website at www.home3carefl.com.

Melissa Snively Chosen As 2022 Advisor Of The Year

Melissa Snively, State Farm agent at Snively Insurance Agency Inc., was recently chosen to receive the 2022 Snead-Bryan Memorial ‘Advisor of the Year’ Award from the Florida chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

The award is presented to a member who has provided “outstanding service, as evidenced by exemplary conduct, high character and tireless efforts in advancing the cause of life insurance in the finest traditions of the industry.” A State Farm agent since 2001, Snively has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Her agency is located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia and can be reached at 813-662-3622 or www.melissarules.com.

Virtual Dementia Tour Coming To Tessera Of Brandon

The Virtual Dementia Tour offers a 10-minute immersion into the world of dementia and allows you to walk in the shoes of someone with dementia to enhance your sense of empathy. You may experience the confusion, frustration and emotions associated with memory loss. Through this tour, you will leave with a better understanding for living with dementia.

The tour is visiting Tessera of Brandon, an assisted living and memory care community located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. The Virtual Dementia Tour will take place on Tuesday, September 20 from 2-4 p.m. Please call 813-607-6880 to reserve a place.

Congratulations To Andy Tekampe With TNT Termite And Pest Control

Congratulations to Andy Tekampe of TNT Termite and Pest Control! He scored an A on his Florida Termite Exam and is now fully certified in pest control and termite control. Contact Tekampe with any pest or termite control questions at 813-468-8574. TNT Termite and Pest Control serves the Brandon and surrounding areas.

For more information on its services, visit its website at www.tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com.

Eggs Up Grill Features In 727 To 813 Celebration

Join Eggs Up Grill as it joins in The Identity Tampa Bay’s annual 727 to 813 celebration. The celebration is an annual series of events held in the Tampa Bay metro area with the goal of highlighting the unique communities. Eggs Up Grill has a special menu for the event featuring unique breakfast, brunch and lunch entrees such as strawberry cheesecake pancakes and smokehouse mac and cheese bowl.

The 727 to 813 celebration runs until Saturday, August 13. Eggs Up Grill is located at 3920 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit eugriverview on all social media platforms.

Open Door Grant Program At Hillsborough Community College

The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) was awarded over $993,000 in funding through the Open Door Grant Program by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) last fall. FDOE recently updated the Open Door Grant Program criteria to increase funding access. Qualified applicants may be eligible for up to $3,000 to cover the costs of tuition fees, examinations, books and materials for approved short-term and technical education credentialing courses that must be completed by September 2023.

For the full list of approved courses, scholarship criteria and how to apply, visit www.tampatraining.com/open-door.