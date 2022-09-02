Brandon resident Christa Delgado, who was one of Vitality Booth Wellness Center’s first clients and has a silver membership, couldn’t be happier with the benefits she’s witnessed from her sessions.

“I have been in the wellness industry for 10 years and thought this would be an excellent additional health practice to add to my regimen,” she said.

Delgado has had several health issues, including a recent life-threatening blood clot in her lung. She prefers holistic treatments to pills.

“With the treatments I have noticed an improvement to my respiratory health,” she said. “I’ve been able to stop taking Zyrtec, which I’ve been on for 20 years.”

Located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., the center offers eight different Vitality Booths, each offering red light therapy, halotherapy (salt inhalation), oxygen concentration, negative ion immersion and ionized water intake. Some booths feature advanced cardio equipment, automated massage therapies or vibration plates. The benefits of treatment include an antiaging natural face lift through collagen generation, improved respiratory health, improved skin health, an immune system boost through ATP creation at a cellular level, weight loss, pain reduction and injury healing, athletic performance enhancement as well as a testosterone boost and hair growth for men.

Vitality Booth Wellness Center general manager Sheila Alba said the benefits of each 20-minute session make it an excellent option for everyone, from top-tier athletes seeking to enhance their performance to individuals seeking to improve their overall health.

“The benefits of this treatment modality are for everyone,” she said.

For John Brier, managing partner for HaloTherapy Center (the parent company that holds the patent filings for the Vitality Booth scientific wellness system), the Valrico wellness center is the flagship location of his brand and vision.

“In the past year, we have sold close to 100 Vitality Booths all over the country and internationally to dozens of spas, clinics, wellness centers, doctors’ offices and professional sports teams,” he said. “We’re proud to be offering the local community access to the scientific wellness system used in every Vitality Booth.”

Vitality Booth Wellness Center’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-in appointments are accommodated, but appointments are recommended. Single sessions, multisession packages and unlimited monthly membership plans, including family member upgrade options, are available for purchase.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday, September 23 from 3-5 p.m. and will include food, prizes and giveaways, such as a free annual membership. In addition, Osprey Observer readers who visit during the month of September or call to make an appointment and mention this special will receive a free 20-minute Vitality session.

Click on the QR code to take a virtual tour of its facility.

For more information, to schedule an appointment for a Vitality Booth session or to book a session, visit https://vbwellnesscenter.com/ or call 813-315-9633.