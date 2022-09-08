The Center 4Life Learning, located at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, offers a variety of noncredited courses and day trips that will enhance your life. The 2022 fall semester begins on Friday, October 7 and runs through Friday, November 18. View courses and register at www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning.

The Center 4Life Learning operates as an adult education outreach program which serves the entire community and surrounding areas. The courses offer students the opportunity to benefit from a stimulus of lectures and discussions in an informal and relaxed environment.

Regular courses are $35 for six 90-minute classes. Some courses allow for walk-ins, and the cost for this is $10. Classes run for one week and up to six. All classes are in person.

There are a variety of courses offered. The fall semester features 27 courses offered on various days Monday through Friday. Courses that are offered include international travel, sign language, preparing for life changing events, understanding genealogy, conversational Spanish and more.

All courses are taught by highly qualified instructors who are drawn primarily from the SouthShore regional area.

In addition to noncredited courses, Center 4Life Learning offers day trips. These include the Mount Dora Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, October 22 for $32, the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert with a Preshow Party Lunch at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, December 31 for $103, the Columbia Restaurant Lunch and Show followed by a tour of Ybor City Historic District on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 for $71 and the Snook Haven Boat Tour on the Myakka River in Venice on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 for $50.

Sue Holter with Center 4Life Learning said, “The Center 4Life Learning offers classes and trips that bring fun times and adventures your way.”

Holter added, “Although the center is located on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, participants are not required to be members of the church. No formal education is required. Come learn, be inspired and make new friends.”

The college was established in 1976 as the Community Church College by the United Community Church. In 2019, it was moved to United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, and the name was changed to Center 4Life Learning. For more information, please call 634-2539.