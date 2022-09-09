Keeping a Florida lawn healthy is no easy task, requiring year-round maintenance and pest control. Choosing to put off dealing with fungal infections or pest infestations can be costly and require entire sod replacement.

Valrico resident Judith Vanzulli’s lawn is green and lush thanks to Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control. Five years ago, when her former lawn care company closed its business, she started looking for another company to care for her grass.

Forever Green’s pricing was competitive and its technicians were knowledgeable, so she decided to give them a try. She’s glad she did.

“They’re so consistent and dependable and my grass looks good all the time,” she said.

Customer Valeria Ortero concurred. She appreciates how easy it is to contact them and has been impressed with its services.

“We had tried other lawn care companies and were disappointed,” said Ortero.

She had to resod her lawn twice before finding Forever Green. Her lawn has been healthy ever since. She was such a satisfied customer, and so she hired them to help her father, whose homeowners association told him he needed to resod his lawn.

“A Forever Green technician came out and was able to overcome the weed and insect problems and save his grass, which is now green and lush,” she said. “I really wish we had known about Forever Green years ago.”

Owner Ben Compton said that customer satisfaction is one of the reasons why Forever Green is still in business after 35 years. “We strive to make our customers proud of their lawn,” he said.

Each customer is assigned a personal lawn care expert, ensuring they learn the customer’s preferences and finish the job to their personal satisfaction.

The company offers a variety of services, from lawn spraying and pest control to tree and shrub maintenance and laying fertilizer. It uses nontoxic chemicals that are safe for pets.

Forever Green is a family-owned business and takes pride in the quality of its work.

“We’re a family and we treat our customers like they’re family too,” said Compton.

For more information or to schedule a free estimate, call 813-324-1004 or visit www.fglawn.com.