Edited by Jenny Bennett

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home

Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.martinsecurityservices.com or by calling 813-352-6398. There is a 10 percent military and first responder discount.

Eats At The Cottage Opens At Old Ruth’s Cafe Location

Hunter Giambra opened Hunter’s Brunch Shack in March to much applause, and it didn’t take him long to realize that he wanted a dinner location as well. When Ruth’s Cafe became available, he approached it with a deal to open Eats At The Cottage at the location and keep many of the staff that patrons know and love.

It serves delicious dinners on weekdays and breakfast, lunch and dinner on the weekends. During its soft opening weekend, Giambra opened up the restaurant to the homeless and needy in the area, offering them a free meal each day as they prepared for opening.

Eats At The Cottage is located at 7409 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. For more information, visit https://eatsatthecottage.com/ or Facebook @eatsatthecottage.

Annual Teacher Of The Year Program Celebrates Local Early Childhood Educator

Goddard Systems Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of the Goddard School, a leading premium childcare and early education provider, is pleased to present Amanda Cervetti from The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk) with a 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.

“In early childhood education, the importance of nurturing the partnerships between home and school and supporting children’s social and emotional development is just as critical as each child’s academic growth,” said Lauren Starnes, chief academic officer of GSI. “Amanda and her fellow teachers offer all these things and more every day to the students they serve.”

The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk) is located at 14106 Spector Rd. in Lithia. Visit its website at www.goddardschool.com or call 813-603-1530 for additional information.

Home 2 Care Luxury Concierge Healthcare Clinic In Brandon

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India Presley-Boyd was released from her position as a nurse practitioner. Determined not to give up on her dream, she decided to move closer to home and create a practice that could not only allow her to continue living her dream but also increase access to quality health care.

Home 2 Care is a luxury concierge-style health care clinic that provides access to primary care services on a subscription or fee service basis. Services include well visits, sick visits, chronic disease management and weight loss, among others. Subscriptions are offered for as low as $100 a month, which includes direct access to your provider 24/7 via texts or calls, unlimited office and telemedicine visits, same-day or next-day appointments, little or no office wait times, relaxed appointments and discounts on medicines and labs.

Home 2 Care is located at 673 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. To find out more, visit its website at www.home2carefl.com.

Virtual Dementia Tour Coming To Tessera Of Brandon

The Virtual Dementia Tour offers a 10-minute immersion into the world of dementia and allows you to walk in the shoes of someone with dementia to enhance your sense of empathy. You may experience the confusion, frustration and emotions associated with memory loss. Through this tour, you will leave with a better understanding for living with dementia.

The tour is visiting Tessera of Brandon, an assisted living and memory care community located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. The Virtual Dementia Tour will take place on Tuesday, September 20 from 2-4 p.m. Please call 813-607-6880 to reserve a place.

Congratulations To Andy Tekampe With TNT Termite And Pest Control

Congratulations to Andy Tekampe of TNT Termite and Pest Control! He scored an A on his Florida Termite Exam and is now fully certified in pest control and termite control. Contact Tekampe with any pest or termite control questions at 813-468-8574. TNT Termite and Pest Control serves the Brandon and surrounding areas.

For more information on its services, visit its website at www.tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Coming To Lakeland

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute band due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics, they will transport you back in time to the high point of the British Invasion and beyond.

Tickets for the January 24, 2023 event at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, went on sale on August 19. They are available at the box office, by calling 863-834-8111 or online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Open Door Grant Program At Hillsborough Community College

The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) was awarded over $993,000 in funding through the Open Door Grant Program by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) last fall. FDOE recently updated the Open Door Grant Program criteria to increase funding access. Qualified applicants may be eligible for up to $3,000 to cover the costs of tuition fees, examinations, books and materials for approved short-term and technical education credentialing courses that must be completed by September 2023.

For the full list of approved courses, scholarship criteria and how to apply, visit www.tampatraining.com/open-door.