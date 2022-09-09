A whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky family fun is the place to celebrate Halloween at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay with its all-new event, Spooktacular. In this playful world created by Kandy, a friendly witch in training, guests will find many activities in this immersive Halloween experience.

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be casting spells on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 Noon-4 p.m., Saturday, September 10 through Sunday, October 30 at the Festival Walkway and is included with daily admission.

Some of the activities for families in this all-new Halloween event, including other not-so-spooky surprises, are:

Kandy’s World: Join Kandy as she shares her journey to become a real witch. Guests will hear firsthand about the stories of this witch-in-training, including how much she loves candy and even how she accidentally turned her friends into toads.

Story Time with Kandy: Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests will be immersed in the popular story “Room on the Broom,” where everybody has a place and everyone belongs.

Spooktacular Costume Parade: On this catwalk, all the little ones are top models. A colorful parade of costumes will bring the Spooktacular Costume Parade to life.

Trick-or-Treating: The all-new Busch Gardens Spooktacular is the place to be for trick-or-treating this season. All guests can bring their own bag and join in on the super sweet fun. Trick-or-treating bags will be available for purchase.

Because Busch Gardens Spooktacular is included with park admission. Guests should take advantage of the current special offer for the 2023 Fun Card, where paying for one day will allow unlimited visits for the rest of 2022 and through 2023 for free. For more information on Busch Gardens Spooktacular and to purchase a 2023 Fun Card, guests can visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.