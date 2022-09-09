Artist Wayne Shaw is inviting anyone interested in creating art to participate in Artini, an event set to take place on the last Sunday of every month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Joia Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar, located at 10475 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview.

The cost to participate is $79, and this includes all painting supplies, two martinis and pizza. Walk-ins are welcome if there is space. Payment for walk-ins is cash only.

Shaw explained, “My vision for Artini came to life after completing the wall mural in Joia’s Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar.”

Shaw added, “The idea is to make an easy, safe place to have drinks and do something creative without the cleanup. Creating art while drinking martinis and eating gourmet pizza, all for one price, was something I wanted everyone to enjoy.”

Shaw created the mural at Joia Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar in 2020. “The mural is four pictures from Italy out together. I did it in the summer of 2020 and it took six days. I did it with my now-18-year-old daughter.”

Shaw is a counselor in Hillsborough County schools and has been one for 15 years. He has been in education for 28 years and works with low-income, first-generation students. Shaw graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in art education and a master’s degree in counseling.

“I am a believer that everyone has artistic abilities. But their perception of what they are painting is like a fingerprint — it will be one of a kind. I want people to have fun and embrace their inner creativity to reduce mental stress,” Shaw said. “Artini is an opportunity to taste the best martinis and pizza and experience the greatest art experience ever,” he added.

Artini will be an ongoing art experience opportunity. The medium that will be used is acrylic on canvas, but it will change sometimes. For example, participants might paint actual martini glasses. The subject matter will also vary seasonally and will include some mental health strategies.

Visit www.paintartini.com to register and pay.